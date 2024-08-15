Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Thailand’s governing alliance to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra for PM

This content was published on
1 minute

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s governing coalition said on Thursday it had agreed to nominate 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as candidate for prime minister ahead of a parliamentary vote.

Paetongtarn, the daughter of billionaire political heavyweight , is leader of Pheu Thai, the biggest party in the caretaker government.

Paetongtarn will be nominated for the top job at Friday’s special session of parliament to choose a new premier following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of Srettha Thavisin.

