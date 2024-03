Thailand looking to set up mega entertainment project if casinos legalised, PM says

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s government is considering drafting a casino bill and if passed by parliament, it would be able to invest in a mega entertainment project, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on social media on Friday.

Casinos are illegal in Thailand and the only gambling allowed is on state-controlled horse races and the lottery, though illicit gambling is rife.