Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Thames Water creditor group calls on others to back $2 billion lifeline plan

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Sarah Young

LONDON (Reuters) – The creditor group offering Britain’s Thames Water a 1.5 billion pound ($1.95 billion) funding lifeline urged others to back its plan on Monday, a week before a participation deadline.

Britain’s biggest water supplier has been on the brink of collapse since March, when its equity investors refused to pump in new cash, putting the government on standby for Thames Water to be placed into a special administration regime.

The creditor group, seeking to ensure Thames Water’s survival for at least another year, offered it a new initial 1.5 billion pound debt facility, plus a possible further 1.5 billion pounds, to which the company agreed in late October.

This is a key step for Thames Water to reach a broader debt restructuring ahead of an equity raise and recapitalisation. But the deal needs 75% of all classes of debt to approve it, with a first court hearing scheduled for Dec. 17.

The group confirmed in a statement that its coordinating committee included Abrdn, Apollo Global Management, Elliott Investment Management, Invesco, M&G and PIMCO.

“The coordinating committee of the creditor group has called on as many creditors as possible to support the company’s turnaround and restructuring efforts, and to consider participation in the new money facility,” it said.

A rival group of so-called B note investors which has proposed an alternative liquidity package, criticised the agreed deal as being “an extremely costly short-term loan”.

The group behind the agreed deal represents more than 12 billion pounds of class A debt and is made up of more than 100 institutions, it added in the statement.

($1 = 0.7715 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR