Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

The art of capturing a tragedy

By
Anand Chandrasekhar

Politics Business
in depth: Indian intersection

...
SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES Download MP3 file Download MP3 file
(Matthieu Berthod)

A Swiss artist is tasked with telling a story about coal, indigenous tribes and a civil war. But he must do it blindfolded.

Related Stories