Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

The Hague will ban street ads for fossil fuels from January

This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Hague will ban street advertising for fossil fuels, a notice published on Friday on the Dutch city’s website showed, as a number of cities worldwide crack down on publicity for fossil fuels and high-emissions sectors.

The city council in the Netherlands’ third-largest city voted on Thursday to approve the new rules for outdoor advertising, which will apply from January to billboards and freestanding advertising screens.

The proposal had been introduced by the city’s animal welfare-focused Party for the Animals.

The decision follows moves by cities such as Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Sydney, and a fiery speech by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in June calling for countries to ban fossil-fuel advertising.

Many countries have banned advertising for products that have proven harmful to human health, such as tobacco.  

The Hague, the country’s administrative centre and the hub of international law, is seeking to be climate-neutral by 2030.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR