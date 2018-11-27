The sprayer of Zurich Harald Naegeli: a retrospective By Helen James (picture editor) Culture ... Print comment See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 (pt) Harald Naegeli: uma retrospectiva Swiss artist Harald Naegeli, known as the 'Sprayer of Zurich', at work in the city in 1991. (Keystone) One of Naegeli's figures, seen on the outer wall of the Dominican church in Zurich. (Keystone) 'Support for the Sprayer of Zurich': Naegeli's supporters take part in a demonstration in 1984 to allow his work. (Keystone) Another Naegeli work in Zurich. (Keystone) The Willisau Jazz Festival taking place in front of the stage set by Harald Naegeli in 1984. (Keystone) A staircase of a Zurich car park is also home to an original Naegeli. (Keystone) Harald Naegeli (left) back on Swiss soil after German border police handed him over to the police in Basel. He was sentenced to nine months prison in 1981. He is with colleague and artist Joseph Beuys. (Keystone) image gallery about Harald Naegeli.