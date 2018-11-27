Navigation

The sprayer of Zurich Harald Naegeli: a retrospective

man spays a wall with ink while wearing a mask.

Swiss artist Harald Naegeli, known as the 'Sprayer of Zurich', at work in the city in 1991. (Keystone)

graffiti on a church

One of Naegeli's figures, seen on the outer wall of the Dominican church in Zurich. (Keystone)

People wearing masks in the the streets of Zurich

'Support for the Sprayer of Zurich': Naegeli's supporters take part in a demonstration in 1984 to allow his work. (Keystone)

graffiti on a wall

Another Naegeli work in Zurich. (Keystone)

graffiti background on a stage at a concert

The Willisau Jazz Festival taking place in front of the stage set by Harald Naegeli in 1984. (Keystone)

graffiti on a wall

A staircase of a Zurich car park is also home to an original Naegeli. (Keystone)

Harald Naegeli (left) with Joseph Beuys (right)

Harald Naegeli (left) back on Swiss soil after German border police handed him over to the police in Basel. He was sentenced to nine months prison in 1981. He is with colleague and artist Joseph Beuys. (Keystone)



