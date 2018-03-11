Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

The week ahead Lobbying in the US, human rights and Brexit

...

Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of March 12, 2018:

(Keystone)

Monday

Swiss multinational corporations in the United States have ramped up efforts to influence American policy making, spending more than CHF20 million ($21 million) on lobbying activities last year. We’ll look into where that money goes, exactly.



(Keystone)

Tuesday

As the UN Human Rights Council hears a chilling new report on South Sudan, we look at how the four-year civil war has affected the population and how Swiss NGOs are trying to help.



(Keystone)

Wednesday

Philippe Bischof, the new director of Swiss cultural foundation Pro Helvetia, tells us about the significance of cultural exchanges abroad. He says art offers a chance for dialogue, and he explains how Pro Helvetia helps support culture in countries where art is under political pressure.



(Keystone)

Thursday

Switzerland – which isn’t a part of the European Union – has been watching with interest ever since the people of Britain decided to drop out of the 28 member group. Will the Brits look to Switzerland for ideas on how to manage life outside of the EU? Our podcast tries to answer that question. 



In case you missed it:



swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast