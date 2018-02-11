This content was published on February 11, 2018 12:00 PM Feb 11, 2018 - 12:00

(Keystone)

Here are the stories we'll be following the week of February 12, 2018.







(Keystone)

Monday

Switzerland has generous aid available for victims of crimes, but some groups – namely the Swiss living abroad – get left out. An in-depth look at the issue, and who can benefit from assistance.

(swissinfo.ch)

Tuesday

Switzerland’s Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises is one of the groups that has come out in favour of the initiative to do away with public media license fees. Yet its members don’t always agree. Two of them debate the issue and whether the fee should be mandatory.

Then, a look at how the Geneva-based United Nations has stepped up its game in the world of corporate social responsibility.



(Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch)

Wednesday

How are disabled children integrated in Swiss schools? We tell the story of one student experiencing the process first-hand.

(Keystone)

Thursday

We speak to the man who started a debate over whether Swiss citizens living abroad should lose the right to vote in the country’s elections and referendums.

(swissinfo.ch)

Friday

What do Singapore and Switzerland have in common when it comes to democracy? Read our discussion with a young political scientist who’s making waves around the world with his research.

















In case you missed it:

swissinfo.ch/vdv

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.