Here are the stories we'll be following the week of February 12, 2018.
Monday
Switzerland has generous aid available for victims of crimes, but some groups – namely the Swiss living abroad – get left out. An in-depth look at the issue, and who can benefit from assistance.
Tuesday
Switzerland’s Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises is one of the groups that has come out in favour of the initiative to do away with public media license fees. Yet its members don’t always agree. Two of them debate the issue and whether the fee should be mandatory.
Then, a look at how the Geneva-based United Nations has stepped up its game in the world of corporate social responsibility.
Wednesday
How are disabled children integrated in Swiss schools? We tell the story of one student experiencing the process first-hand.
Thursday
We speak to the man who started a debate over whether Swiss citizens living abroad should lose the right to vote in the country’s elections and referendums.
Friday
What do Singapore and Switzerland have in common when it comes to democracy? Read our discussion with a young political scientist who’s making waves around the world with his research.
