Here is a selection of stories to look ahead to on swissinfo.ch in the week of March 26, 2018.

Monday

How have shorter working hours and partial unemployment benefits helped the Swiss industry cope with the effects of economic downturns?



Tuesday

Switzerland is a wealthy country, but that doesn’t make it immune to public health problems associated with social inequalities. Follow a discussion with a researcher who is working to bust the myth that Switzerland is too rich to escape the impact of low socioeconomic status on health, and to integrate this often-ignored risk factor into public health interventions.



Wednesday

How to make Swiss democracy even more democratic? Researchers want to test a system used in the US state of Oregon. It involves a group of average citizens in the process of forming opinions ahead of a vote. Their deliberations then become part of the official documents sent to every citizen to help him or her make an informed decision.

Thursday

For Asian tourists visiting Europe, a trip to the Jungfraujoch is a must. To help replace the Brits and Germans who have increasingly been staying away from the Bernese Oberland region, Switzerland wants to attract more guests from Japan, China, India and other southeast Asian nations. We take part in a diplomats' meeting in the resort town of Wengen designed to do just that.

Saturday

Amid the Easter holidays, we visit - in photos - the factory outside Zurich where chocolate bunnies are produced by Honold confectioners.











What you may have missed last week:



