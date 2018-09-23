This content was published on September 23, 2018 12:00 PM Sep 23, 2018 - 12:00

Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of September 24:







(Luca Beti)

Monday

Solomon Aklilu hasn’t got a job. But thanks to a government programme, he is able to do an internship and attend school. A portrait of the 24-year-old Eritrean, who has been living in Switzerland for three years and learning the roofing trade in Bern.

(Keystone)

Tuesday

As part of a new business series, we look at what it’s like working for a Swiss multinational. This week we visit Syngenta - one of the largest agribusiness companies in the world. Jessica Davis Plüss travels to the firm’s headquarters in Basel to talk to employees.





(swissinfo.ch)

Wednesday

In a new longform multimedia article, Luigi Jorio visits Bolivia, one of the poorest countries in Latin America, to find out how local communities are coping with climate change.







(© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY)

Thursday

How hard is it for international students to get admission into a Swiss university? Anand Chandrashekar breaks it down for you and compares the process with the US and Britain.







(Gettyimages)

Friday

The Swiss government, parliament, courts and local authorities sometimes resort to original methods to implement problematic or unwelcome vote decisions. We look at some of the more popular, creative strategies.













In case you missed it:

​Restructuring Novartis employees brace for new wave of job cuts By Dominique Soguel Employees at pharmaceutical company Novartis are bracing for a fresh wave of significant job cuts,

