Here are a few of the stories we will bring you during the week starting on April 3.

Tuesday

One year ago, Switzerland's financial regulator, FINMA, said Swiss banks were particularly susceptible to money laundering. At the time, the Panama Papers scandal had just come to light, showing how easy it was to stash cash in offshore accounts. At this year's annual press address, FINMA chief Mark Branson could be asked for the regulatory body's position on Friday's Dutch-led investigation into tax evasion involving Credit Suisse.

Are teachers in Swiss schools too Swiss? One university of teacher training thinks so. That’s why it’s going ahead with a plan to find students from immigrant backgrounds to better reflect the diversity of Swiss society.





Wednesday

Is Geneva best known as a hub for international organisations and peace talks, or the role it plays in global corruption? We hear why, despite efforts to promote its reputation as home to international organisations, the city remains dogged by scandals.





Thursday

Despite Switzerland’s high global ranking for innovation, the country’s record in this regard is thanks largely to R&D investments in the pharma and IT branches. However, we visit one small company that has got the jump – or hops – on the competition thanks to an innovative approach.





Saturday

They drive around in caravans, leave rubbish wherever they go, don’t want to integrate and have a criminal record: This is the stereotype Swiss people have of Roma. To mark International Roma Day we speak to a member of Switzerland’s Roma community who has been fighting to correct these misconceptions for years.









