Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of November 5.
Monday
As Americans vote in highly anticipated mid-terms, across the Atlantic there is growing concern over disinformation and manipulation derailing democratic processes. Will Switzerland be spared the onslaught of “fake news” campaigns ahead of next year’s general elections?
Tuesday
Our podcast looks at how the internet is changing science funding – and revolutionising the way scientists interact with the public and each other.
Wednesday
The fallout from the deadliest garment factory accident in history shows the role that investors can have in changing business practices. Pressures have mounted on traditionally conservative Swiss pension funds to make an impact of their own.
Thursday
Getting a job after graduating from a Swiss university can be tough for international students from outside the European Union. We compare restrictions and opportunities in Switzerland, US and Britain.
Sunday
Collaboration in the art world is nothing new but finding the perfect partner is not always easy. A dying carpet-making technique in India gets global attention thanks to a Swiss artist in search of a new medium for his work.
