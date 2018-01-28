Here is a selection of stories we're looking ahead to in the week of January 29, 2018.
Tuesday
One hundred years after the 'General Strike' that paralysed Switzerland and was put down violently, we look at the recent rise in labour unrest by talking to a union leader.
Wednesday
We'll introduce you to new technology that promises to make Swiss streets cleaner than they already are. Learn how the 21st century "sanitation engineer" can detect up to 40 different categories of waste as small as two centimetres (0.8 inches).
Thursday
We'll wrap up our series comparing the Swiss and American health care systems by answering more of the questions you've submitted over the past few months. They've ranged from queries about premiums to how antibiotics are prescribed and malpractice insurance.
Friday
Unlike in many democracies, the winner does not take all in Switzerland. In our latest article looking at direct democracy, we hear how the Swiss approach to government came about, and unlock the key to the executive body's "Magic Formula".
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.