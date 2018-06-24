This content was published on June 24, 2018 12:00 PM Jun 24, 2018 - 12:00

Two mountain farmers at Mähen in canton Schwyz

Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of June 25, 2018.





Workers on the Boezberg Tunnel construction site in Schinznach Dorf, canton Aargau, on January 12, 2017 (Keystone)

Monday

Could the arrival of new immigrants threaten the jobs of older, experienced construction workers in Switzerland? This is the question we’ll be looking at ahead of the introduction of a new system of hiring preferences on July 1 that gives favoured treatment to Swiss workers in specific sectors. The construction industry is one such field, as it suffers from high unemployment levels and employs many workers from abroad.





Tuesday

Life in the Alps can be tough for farmers and other professions struggling to earn a living. But there is growing awareness of the problems and solidarity from people living in Swiss towns and cities. Last year the Swiss Mountain Aid charity raised CHF31.2 million ($31.3 million). We’ll bring you more on the story.





A Swiss kindergarten, photo taken in 1970 (Keystone)

Wednesday

The revolutionary fervour of 1968 led to a thirst for new ideas and social concepts, especially in the education sector. We look at some of the big changes that were introduced in Switzerland by the 1968 generation, such as experimental private schools.





The Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine, an American version of the Swiss Pilatus aircraft, is one of two planes being tested by the US Air Force for future combat missions



Thursday

The United States Air Force is said to be considering whether to add Pilatus PC-9 planes, based on Swiss technology, to its units. The Pilatus model is currently used by around a dozen countries primarily as a trainer aircraft. But it remains controversial as Swiss law forbids arms exports to countries involved in conflicts. Could the PC-9 end up being adapted in the US and used in a country such as Afghanistan?





An interpreter helps Eritrean asylum seekers during a Bern integration workshop on August 29, 2017 at the Eschenhof asylum shelter in Gampelen

Friday

Integrating into Swiss society and understanding its unique culture, codes and rules can be complex, especially for people who have just arrived from countries like Syria, Afghanistan or Eritrea. We speak to organisations that help asylum seekers to familiarise themselves with their new life in Switzerland – including sexuality.

