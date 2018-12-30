



Are foreigners in Zurich considered black sheep? (Keystone)

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week that ends 2018 and begins 2019.



Monday

From complaints about sex films and stilettos (unconnected) to a management discussion in 1995 about whether the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company, should use the internet, we take a look at some of the stranger internal memos from the SBC's archives.



Tuesday

Good news, bad news? It's in the eye of the beholder. We'll let you know what new laws are coming into force from January 1. The young and old may be happy with some of the changes, but not taxpayers or foreign residents.



Wednesday & Thursday

Decision-making, politically speaking, may move at a glacial pace in Switzerland, but that doesn't make it boring. Over two days, we'll provide a forecast of the issues likely to top the agenda in 2019: EU relations - it's not only the UK which needs a deal with Brussels, corporate tax reform, spiraling health insurance costs, and - this one a certainty - parliamentary elections in October.



Friday

Foreigners in Zurich, are a silent minority. Nearly a third of all residents in Switzerland's financial capital do not hold a Swiss passport, and therefore cannot vote on local issues that impact them directly. We look at one initiative to empower them.







