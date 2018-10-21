This content was published on October 21, 2018 12:00 PM Oct 21, 2018 - 12:00

The "Swiss Law, Not Foreign Judges" initiative is drawing a lot of international attention. (Keystone)

Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of October 22:



Tuesday

Since 2014, talks have been taking place to formalise relations between Switzerland and the EU that are presently covered by the bilateral accords. swissinfo.ch untangles the jumble of history, politics and economics of these ongoing negotiations.



Wednesday

Is a Swiss university the right fit for you? Unlike the US or UK, Swiss institutions are more specialised in certain disciplines. We examine what their strengths are at the international level.



Thursday

Since 2017, the Science Booster crowdfunding channel has hosted 40 science projects, which have collectively raised CHF500,000 ($503,000). But it's more than just about money - the innovation has also helped to democratise science.



Thursday

On November 25, Switzerland votes on the "Swiss Law, Not Foreign Judges" initiative designed to cement Swiss sovereignty on legal matters over international law. This will be a closely watched vote, due to the potential repercussions for Switzerland if accepted. With a month to go before the vote, we look at the arguments for and against.



Sunday

The Swiss apprenticeship model is proving a big hit in the United States. swissinfo.ch finds out why one American school leaver opted for a Swiss-style apprenticeship rather than go to college.



In case you missed it:





