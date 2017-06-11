Jun 11, 2017 - 12:00

Here are some of the stories we will feature in the week beginning on June 12, 2017.

(Tim Patterson via Flickr Creative Commons)

Monday

As part of our series on Swiss people living abroad, we profile a woman from Davos who has made a home for herself in small-town Texas – and never wants to return to Switzerland.

(© KEYSTONE / ANTHONY ANEX)

Tuesday



What does Switzerland need to do to re-up its image as a top-tier tourist destination? As hotel and ski resort owners continue to struggle, some are advocating getting back to basics and “becoming more Swiss again”.

(© KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT)



Wednesday



Canton Valais is making a name for itself in the area of aviation innovation. We look at several key plane projects underway in the region, including one led by André Borschberg, the co-founder and pilot of Solar Impulse.

(Keystone)



Thursday



​Switzerland has recently invested a lot of money in understanding and managing large volumes of data through several high-profile projects. We look at what these projects actually do, and why they are useful.

(Keystone)





Friday



Wolves have made a return to Switzerland, and it’s turned into an ongoing saga between those who find them threatening and those who welcome their return as a sign of ecological diversity. Perspectives from canton Valais, which has become ground zero for the debate.