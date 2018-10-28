This content was published on October 28, 2018 12:00 PM Oct 28, 2018 - 12:00





Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 29.

Bitcoin turns 10 on October 31 (Keystone)

Monday

A century ago, a General Strike over poor working and living conditions in Switzerland brought the country to the brink of civil war. We’ll look at the history of the monumental event and how it shaped the next 100 years of Swiss social movements.

Tuesday

The Swiss and international researchers behind the Women's Brain Project (WBP) argue that women's experiences with brain disease and mental illness are markedly different from men’s, both as patients and caregivers. An in-depth story explains those differences and the project’s goals in addressing them.

Wednesday

October 31 marks the 10th anniversary of the Satoshi Nakamoto White Paper introducing Bitcoin, the world’s best-known cryptocurrency. Since then, Switzerland has developed into a so-called Crypto Nation, spawning more than 600 start-ups and support services that use bitcoin's native technology, the blockchain. How did this come about, and what challenges is the sector still facing?

Thursday

A cemetery in Bern is one of few in Switzerland that offers burial rites for four world religions. We’ll look at what that means for the people it serves and their traditions.

Sunday

We speak to the author of a book about Swiss settlers along the Red River in Canada and the United States. She explains her fascination with the experience of early women immigrants and what she's learned about the period when many Swiss were forced to migrate abroad due to poverty.

What you may have missed last week:











swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!