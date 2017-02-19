Feb 19, 2017 - 12:00

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week starting February 20:





(Keystone)

Monday



Wolves returned to Switzerland more than 20 years ago, but the debate about their presence doesn’t show the slightest sign of abating. While talking about these animals is easy, it’s much harder working out their movements and exact numbers.





(Keystone)

Tuesday



For a small country, Switzerland punches above its weight – as far as the arms trade is concerned. It normally ranks among the world’s top 14 weapons exporters. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs will release the 2016 export figures, which will be followed closely by NGOs opposed to the arms trade.

(Keystone)

Tuesday



Also on Tuesday we talk to a woman who speaks for many her age and gender in Switzerland – having to retire with a small pension that is barely enough to live on. In fact, women’s pensions are on average 37% less than men’s.

(Keystone)

Wednesday



When a migrant makes his way to Europe, where can he or she apply for asylum? The Dublin Regulation allows governments to send asylum seekers back to the country where they first stepped on European soil. But what if they were never registered there in the first place? A report on the thousands of migrants Switzerland wants to send to Italy, even though there is little or no proof that is where they entered Europe.

(Keystone)

Friday

One man, one vote? Yes. But does every vote count equally? This is not only an issue in the US, where the electoral college system meant Hillary Clinton could win more of the popular vote than Donald Trump and still lose. As part of our regular series on direct democracy, we explain how the Swiss system also gives the votes of some people more weight than others.













What you may have missed last week:

Podcast ‘Wolves and lynx have a role to play’ Susan Misicka By A conservation biologist explains the role of predators in an ecosystem, and tells us why we should stop and smell the free-tailed bats.







