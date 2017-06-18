Jun 18, 2017 - 12:00

Monday



If your Swiss watch breaks, it is becoming less likely that you’ll be able to get it fixed in the shop where you bought it. We look at the reasons why.

Tuesday

We visit an integration workshop in Bern where asylum seekers learn German and get advice about the job market.

Wednesday

Does the Swiss healthcare system – often ranked among the best in the world – really work for everyone? We take an in-depth look at the winners and losers of this system, where high premiums are leaving more and more people in debt.

Thursday

We catch up with Swiss artist Lea Suter in the middle of her yearlong odyssey around the world where she is visiting areas affected by violence and gathering stories from local artists. ​Her initiative is a new type of grassroots conflict resolution based on cultural exchange rather than high-level diplomacy.

Friday

We profile an imam who has long provided spiritual advice to Muslims in Swiss prisons. Lately, more of his work has involved combating radicalisation.











