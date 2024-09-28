Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Theodora, daughter of former Greek king, holds Orthodox wedding in Athens

By Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) – Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, the youngest daughter of the late King of Greece Constantine II, married her fiance in an Orthodox ceremony in Athens on Saturday.

Royals from both countries joined the service at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens where the funeral service for Constantine II, Greece’s last king and second cousin of Britain’s King Charles III, was held in January 2023.

Dozens of onlookers and enthusiastic admirers of the Greek royal family lined the streets outside the cathedral to watch Theodora, 41, in a white embroidered dress with a long veil attached to a tiara, walk down the aisle escorted by her older brother Pavlos, to marry Matthew Kumar, a Los Angeles-based lawyer.

Among the guests was Spain’s former Queen Sofia, paternal aunt of Theodora.

“The couple’s desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests,” the Greek royal family said in a statement published on its website on Friday.

Constantine II was 27 and had been king for three years when he was forced into exile in 1967. The junta who seized power that year abolished the monarchy in 1973 and a referendum in 1974 rejected the monarchy again.

Born in London and holder of a bachelor degree in theatre arts, Theodora moved to Los Angeles in 2010 to become an actress. She made her debut in the TV soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful a year later.

