Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Thousands march in Istanbul to protest the killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of central Istanbul late on Wednesday to protest the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran in an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fuelled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

The demonstrators held posters with Haniyeh’s photos and banners reading, “Martyr Haniyeh, Jerusalem is our cause and your path is our path”.

Protesters were chanting “murderer Israel, get out of Palestine”, “thousands of greetings from Istanbul to the resistance in Gaza” and waving Turkish and Palestinian flags during the march in the Fatih district of Istanbul.

Although the strike on Haniyeh was widely assumed to have been carried out by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government made no claim of responsibility and said it would make no comment on the killing.

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, had been the face of Hamas’s international diplomacy as the war set off by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7 has raged in Gaza. He had been taking part in internationally brokered indirect talks on reaching a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination in Tehran and said the killing would not break Palestinians’ will.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR