Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Thousands of tons of Swiss ‘waste’ alleviates poverty

Swiss Food Bank rescued more waste last year than 2022. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Last year, the Swiss Food Bank saved 6,500 tons of food and non-food items, worth CHF45.4 million, from being thrown away. 

This content was published on January 8, 2024 - 15:36
Keystone-SDA

Saving such items from the bin allowed 18.6 million meals to be prepared for people living in poverty. 

Compared to 2022, an extra 400 tons of perfectly good and surplus food or non-food items (articles for daily use) were saved, with 25 tonnes of food alone being saved per day, the Swiss Food Bank announced on Monday. The goods come from retail and industry. 

The opening of additional retail outlets in the regions of central and northwestern Switzerland has contributed to this growth, as has the more intensive cooperation with Migros Aare. 

According to the foundation, society is experiencing increasing poverty due to violence, wars, natural disasters and electricity shortages. This leads to a higher demand for food. Thousands of people affected by poverty benefit from the activities of the Swiss Food Bank every year. 

The Swiss Food Bank delivers unwanted goods from 515 branches of major Swiss distributors to around 500 social institutions such as soup kitchens, emergency shelters, homeless shelters and food distribution centres. 

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.

End of insertion
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.


Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.