Thousands of tons of Swiss ‘waste’ alleviates poverty

Last year, the Swiss Food Bank saved 6,500 tons of food and non-food items, worth CHF45.4 million, from being thrown away.

This content was published on January 8, 2024 - 15:36

Keystone-SDA

Saving such items from the bin allowed 18.6 million meals to be prepared for people living in poverty.

Compared to 2022, an extra 400 tons of perfectly good and surplus food or non-food items (articles for daily use) were saved, with 25 tonnes of food alone being saved per day, the Swiss Food Bank announced on Monday. The goods come from retail and industry.

The opening of additional retail outlets in the regions of central and northwestern Switzerland has contributed to this growth, as has the more intensive cooperation with Migros Aare.

According to the foundation, society is experiencing increasing poverty due to violence, wars, natural disasters and electricity shortages. This leads to a higher demand for food. Thousands of people affected by poverty benefit from the activities of the Swiss Food Bank every year.

The Swiss Food Bank delivers unwanted goods from 515 branches of major Swiss distributors to around 500 social institutions such as soup kitchens, emergency shelters, homeless shelters and food distribution centres.

