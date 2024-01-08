Thousands of tons of Swiss ‘waste’ alleviates poverty
Last year, the Swiss Food Bank saved 6,500 tons of food and non-food items, worth CHF45.4 million, from being thrown away.
Saving such items from the bin allowed 18.6 million meals to be prepared for people living in poverty.
Compared to 2022, an extra 400 tons of perfectly good and surplus food or non-food items (articles for daily use) were saved, with 25 tonnes of food alone being saved per day, the Swiss Food Bank announced on Monday. The goods come from retail and industry.
The opening of additional retail outlets in the regions of central and northwestern Switzerland has contributed to this growth, as has the more intensive cooperation with Migros Aare.
According to the foundation, society is experiencing increasing poverty due to violence, wars, natural disasters and electricity shortages. This leads to a higher demand for food. Thousands of people affected by poverty benefit from the activities of the Swiss Food Bank every year.
The Swiss Food Bank delivers unwanted goods from 515 branches of major Swiss distributors to around 500 social institutions such as soup kitchens, emergency shelters, homeless shelters and food distribution centres.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.