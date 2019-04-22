Navigation

Three arrested Incendiary devices thrown at Turkish consulate in Zurich

Turkish consulate general in Zurich

Voters queue outside the Turkish consulate general in Zurich during the Turkish elections in 2015

(Keystone)

Swiss police say two incendiary devices have been thrown at the Turkish consulate general in Zurich and that three men have been arrested. 

Zurich police say officers patrolling the area noticed the incident, in which a hedge outside the building caught fire, shortly before 3am on Monday. 

They were able to extinguish the blaze immediately. 

They arrested three men aged 17, 18 and 19 who tried to flee the scene when they saw police arrive. Police appealed for witnesses who may have noticed any suspicious activity to come forward.

Keystone-SDA/ts

