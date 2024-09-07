Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Three civilians injured as Ukraine shells Belgorod region, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Three civilians were injured in Russia’s Belgorod region after Ukrainian shells hit the town of Shebekino, the regional governor said on Saturday.

“Ambulance crews brought a woman in serious condition with shrapnel wounds to the back and thigh and a man with a shrapnel wound to the chest to the regional clinical hospital,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said in a post on his Telegram channel.

A third person was taken to hospital with a shrapnel wound to the thigh, he said, adding that two houses and four outbuildings caught fire.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Belgorod has come under frequent shelling and drone attacks from Ukraine in the course of the war. It is next to the Kursk region, a large swath of which is occupied by Ukrainian forces following a cross-border attack last month.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR