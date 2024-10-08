Three hopefuls left in race to lead Britain’s Conservatives

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Three hopefuls were left in the race to become leader of the Conservatives on Tuesday after moderate former security minister Tom Tugendhat was knocked out of a contest set to shape the future of Britain’s once dominant party.

Former foreign and interior minister James Cleverly came first with 39 votes, followed by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick with 31. Former trade minister Kemi Badenoch came third with 30 votes.