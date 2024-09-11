Three killed, five injured in Russian attacks on east Ukrainian town

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – Three women were killed and five other people were injured on Wednesday during Russian attacks on the eastern Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, prosecutors said.

Russian troops shelled a residential part of the town, some 14 km (nine miles) from the active combat zone, and killed two elderly women, the Prosecutor’s General Office said on the Telegram messaging app.

Later Russian forces hit another residential area, probably with a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher, killing a middle-aged woman and injuring five other civilians, it said.

The Donetsk region, which Russian troops partially occupy, regularly comes under Russian shelling and airstrikes.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, although thousands of people have been killed in its attacks.