Three killed, including child, in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Sumy

KYIV (Reuters) – Three people including a child were killed in a Russian drone strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said on Tuesday.

The attack, part of a mass overnight strike on Ukraine, targeted a residential neighbourhood and critical infrastructure, regional governor Ihor Kalchenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

He posted images of smouldering ruins and damaged homes.

In a statement, the Ukrainian military said air defences had destroyed 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia over various parts of Ukraine. Another 10 were “locationally lost”, it said.

One woman was wounded early on Tuesday when a Russian drone struck a bus stop in the southern city of Kherson, regional officials said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, but regularly launches missiles and drones at population centres behind the front line.