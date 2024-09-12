Three killed, two injured in Russian shelling of eastern Ukrainian village

(Reuters) – Russian shelling on Thursday killed three and injured two more in a Ukrainian village in the frontline Donetsk region, the regional governor said.

A business in the village of Viroliubivka came under shelling, Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messenger.

A truck with humanitarian aid and a passenger car were destroyed, he added.

The Donetsk region, which Russian troops partially occupy, regularly comes under Russian shelling and airstrikes.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, although thousands of people have been killed in its attacks.