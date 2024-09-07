Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Three killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kostyantynivka, governor says

KYIV (Reuters) -Three people were killed and three others wounded by Russian artillery shelling of the town of Kostyantynivka in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Three men aged between 24 and 69 were killed and a multi-storey block, administrative building and a shop were damaged, Filashkin said in a post on the Telegram social media platform.

Three other people were lightly wounded and received medical treatment, Filashkin said.

Kostyantynivka, which before the war was an industrial town of around 70,000 people, has seen many of its residents leave as the frontline has moved closer through the 30-month Russian invasion. It has been hit regularly by missiles, bombs and artillery.

In August, authorities announced a compulsory evacuation of families with children from the city due to the danger posed by Russia’s advances.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Jason Neely)

