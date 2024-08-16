Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Three killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Donetsk, official says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian attacks killed three civilians and injured five more in the last 24 hours in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, a local official said on Friday, as Moscow’s forces mounted pressure to reach the city of Pokrovsk, a logistics hub.

The eastern region of Donetsk, which Russian troops partially occupy, regularly comes under Russian shelling and air strikes. Ukraine says capturing the region is a battlefield priority for Moscow.

The number of battles reported by Kyiv’s military on the Pokrovsk front in the last 24 hours fell to 41 from 58 over the previous day. The area has seen some of the war’s heaviest fighting.

The region’s governor, Vadym Filashkin, said an attack injured three people in the Selydove area of the district surrounding Pokrovsk. Six buildings were damaged, he said.

One person was killed in the village of Mykolayivka and two more were injured in the city of Kostyantynivka just to the west of Bakhmut, the devastated city captured by Russia last year after months of heavy fighting.

Two more people were killed in the village of Verkhniokamyanka, Filashkin said. Nine residential buildings and eight homes were also damaged in the district, he said.

Russian forces stepped up their attacks on the Pokrovsk front this week after Ukrainian forces launched a surprise assault on Aug. 6 and said it had advanced 35 km into Russia’s Kursk region.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR