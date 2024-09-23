Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Three migrants dead, 25 others feared missing after boat sinks off Samos – Greek state TV

This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) -Three migrants were dead and at least 25 other people were believed to be missing after their boat sank on Monday off the Greek island of Samos, state television reported.

The Greek coastguard said it had rescued five migrants so far, while a search and rescue operation by four coastguard vessels and a helicopter was continuing off the rocky shores of Agios Isidoros, in the northwestern part of the island.

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.

The flow of people had dropped off before resurging last year.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alex Richardson and Gareth Jones)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
94 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR