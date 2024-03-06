Three missing after boiler room blast in Russia’s Tuva region

(Reuters) – Three people were missing and 18 wounded after a boiler room blast at the Shagonar power and heating plant in Russia’s remote Tuva region, regional head Vladislav Khovalyg said on Wednesday.

Six people were in grave condition, he said on the Telegram messaging app, and a fire that broke out at the facility had been brought under control and localised.

No deaths have been reported and the cause of the accident was yet to be established, Khovalyg said.