Three people killed in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv says

KYIV (Reuters) -Three people were killed in two Russian attacks on Ukraine’s eastern frontline Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, local officials said on Saturday.

One civilian was killed and several others were injured in a Russian missile strike on the town of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, the local governor said.

“This morning, the Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city with a missile,” Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the facility was seriously damaged, without clarifying what it was.

In an attack on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, two people were killed and another wounded when Russia shelled a private house, police said.

Ukraine’s eastern regions are under constant Russian bombardment. On Friday, 14 people were killed and 43 injured in a missile strike on a supermarket in the town of Kostiantynivka, also in the Donetsk region.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Ros Russell)

