Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Three people shot and killed in Lisbon, suspects on the run

This content was published on
1 minute

LISBON (Reuters) – Unidentified assailants shot and killed two men and a woman in a poor area of the Portuguese capital Lisbon in broad daylight on Wednesday then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Such murders are rare in Portugal, which is considered one of the world’s safest countries, but violent crime has been on the rise lately.

The shooting took place in the Penha de Franca district, an old working-class neighbourhood of Lisbon.

“I can confirm that three people were shot and killed and the suspects, three men, fled,” a police source told Reuters, adding that it was too early to say what the motive for the killings was.

Several local media said two of the victims had died from head wounds, suggesting an execution-style hit.

Portugal ranks as the 7th most peaceful country in the world, according to the Global Peace Index. But the latest national security report says violent crime rose 5.6% last year from 2022 levels to 14,022 cases, more than a third of them in greater Lisbon.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
183 Likes
127 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR