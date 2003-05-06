Navigation

Ticino Tradizionale. Musica tradizionale ticinese con Gruppo Otello, Duo Bianchi, Duo Leonardo Coduri

Ticino Tradizionale (CD Tell)

(swissmusic)

Live recordings from the "Festival della musica ticinese 2002".


