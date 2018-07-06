This content was published on July 6, 2018 11:44 AM Jul 6, 2018 - 11:44

The SwissLeaks team includes whistle-blowing former bank employee Rudolf Elmer. (Keystone)

SwissLeaks, a Swiss whistle-blowing platform that went online on Friday, should enable people who want to highlight abuses in business, politics and administration to file a report anonymously, its organisers said on Friday.

The SwissLeaksexternal link team comprises around 30 volunteers, including Rudolf Elmer, who was given a suspended jail sentence for forgery after a long-running legal battle involving his former employer Julius Bär.

+Read more about Swiss whistleblowing

Campaxexternal link, the Zurich-based campaigning organisation behind the platform, said in a statement on Friday that any information delivered to SwissLeaks would be checked for plausibility by a specialist team, which would ask the whistleblower follow-up questions if necessary.

The team would then make a recommendation to a committee – made up of a board member, a lawyer and the CEO – which would decide how to continue.

Campax said SwissLeaks was open for all issues which affect Switzerland or which have a direct connection to the country. It said one of the main aims was to provide the public with solid and otherwise inaccessible facts.

Campax was formed in 2017. It says it works for social solidarity, economic sustainability and an unspoilt environment. Its president is the former Greenpeace campaign specialist Andreas Freimüller.

SDA-ATS/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!