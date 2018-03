This content was published on March 4, 2018 11:00 AM Mar 4, 2018 - 11:00

Artificial heart valves are expensive, and more and more of them are needed as people are living longer. But not everyone who needs one, gets one. When doctors take the decisions they look at factors such as how much a patient enjoys their life and what a patient's expectations are. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.