Too early to say who will lead Lithuania government, PM says after election

1 minute

VILNIUS (Reuters) – It is too early to say who will lead the next Lithuanian government, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday following an election for parliament on Sunday in which her party came second behind the opposition Social Democrats.

The leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, Vilija Blinkeviciute, said late on Sunday she will attempt to form a majority coalition government together with two other parties following the election.

But Simonyte of the Homeland Union party said the results of a runoff vote on Oct. 27 will indicate which parties can create the next coalition.

“We are in a too early stage to say which party will have the initiative to create the next coalition,” Simonyte told reporters on Monday morning.

“This can be the Social Democrats, (or) it can be Homeland Union,” she said.

