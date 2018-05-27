Serious offenders sometimes escape punishment in Switzerland because the justice system is overloaded with cases and bureaucracy, according to the SonntagsZeitung, citing public prosecutors.
Last year, 427,500 prosecution notices were issued, up from 354,175 in 2012, the report saidexternal link. Over the same period, the number of court cases also rose from 8,205 to 10,059. The increases were particularly high – over 50% – in cantons Geneva, Schaffhausen and Zug.
The numbers are so high that there’s barely enough time to process the serious crimes, according to Daniel Burri, the senior public prosecutor for Lucerne. He says the fight against drugs is suffering, as well as that against cybercrime and human trafficking.
Burri’s equivalent in Solothurn, Hansjürg Brodbeck, says the pressure is high “and mistakes can’t be ruled out”.
Experts blame an increase in the number of laws, according to the SonntagsZeitung. The Federal Council is currently revising the criminal procedure law, but the Swiss Prosecutors’ Conference expects the workload to get even heavier.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.