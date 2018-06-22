This content was published on June 22, 2018 9:20 PM Jun 22, 2018 - 21:20

Schläpfer has won numerous awards in his long career as a dancer and choreographer. (Keystone)

Swiss choreographer Martin Schläpfer has been named artistic director of the renowned ballet company of Vienna’s two opera houses.

The award-winning Schläpfer will become the director and chief choreographer of the Wiener Staatsballett and its Academy in September 2020, the Vienna Opera House announced on Friday.

The Wiener Staatsoperexternal link is one of the world’s leading opera houses.

The 58-year old has been working for the dance company of Deutsche Oper on the Rhine since 2009.

Schläpfer received ballet training in St Gallen (Switzerland) and at the Royal Ballet School in London. In 1990, he founded the Basel ballet school and has won numerous prizes in Europe.

Several of his ballets were also filmed for television.

Schläpfer is considered one of today’s most important choreographers and an experienced leader of ballet companies. He is a member of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of North Rhine Westphalia in Germany.



swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!