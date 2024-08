Top Ukrainian officials begin visit to Washington

(Reuters) – Top Ukrainian officials, including Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, on Friday began a visit to Washington, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

“We are working in Washington… We are grateful to our partners for their support,” the president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Top General Staff officials were also in the delegation, the office said on Telegram.