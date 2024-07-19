Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Top UN court says Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory are illegal

By Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The United Nations’ highest court said that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, in an advisory opinion issued on Friday.

The findings by judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), known as the World Court, are not binding but carry weight under international law.

“Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law,” President Nawaf Salam said, reading the findings of a 15-judge panel.

The case stems from a 2022 request from the U.N. General Assembly, predating the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

The U.N. Assembly asked the court to appraise the legal consequences of Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation” of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and associated Israeli government policies.

