Swiss research chief sounds alarm over Horizon Europe exclusion

The president of the National Science Foundation's research council has warned of the negative impact of Switzerland's continued exclusion from the European Union's Horizon research programme.

"It will damage both science and the economy if we are no longer part it," Matthias Egger told the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper. Switzerland risked loosing its reputation and competitive edge as research hub, he added.

Horizon Europe is the largest research project with a budget of more than €90 billion (CHF88.3 billion).

"Swiss companies have benefited greatly from this - now this is no longer possible in essential areas," Egger said.

He warned that if Switzerland is no longer attractive to young, talented researchers, the country risks to suffer from a shortage of skilled labour.

Switzerland was effectively locked out of Horizon Europe following the government's refusal to approve an umbrella accord with the EU last year.

In response, the government decided to support Swiss scientists unable to receive funding for the EU’s flagship research and innovation programmes with a total of just over CHF1.2 billion for 2021 and 2022.

But Egger said that it is not possible to substitute participation in the EU programme and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

It is not clear whether Switzerland will be readmitted to the Horizon Europe next year.

