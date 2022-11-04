Bubbles in Covid booster vials pose no risk: Swissmedic

Vials of the batch concerned contained bubbles after being removed from the fridge, Swissmedic said Keystone

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic says there are no risks in connection with bubbles that appeared in vials of Covid-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

This content was published on November 4, 2022 - 17:17

"Laboratory analysis of the vials did not reveal any indications of a specific problem with the vaccine," Swissmedic stated on FridayExternal link, adding that: "There is no risk to people who have already been vaccinated."

The regulator believes that pressure or temparature factors whilst preparing vaccines caused the bubbles.

Swissmedic had been informed by vaccination centres of the appearance of bubbles during the preparation of the updated vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech targeting the original version of the coronavirus and the BA.1 Omicron variant that led to a record surge in cases last winter.

The batch concerned had contained bubbles after being removed from the fridge. The phenomenon was accentuated when the syringes were prepared several hours in advance.

Cantons and vaccination centres were informed as a precaution.

Swissmedic had temporarily approved the booster shot in early October, but said it was too early to approve the bivalent booster targeting the currently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants in addition to the original virus, which is being used in the United States despite less available data.

When the investigation began, a Swissmedic spokesperson pointed out that out of 866 investigations we carried out last year only 21 led to a recall.

