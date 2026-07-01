Natural lake forms at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets
A natural lake has formed over the past few weeks on the Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets in canton Vaud in western Switzerland. This temporary lake, with its turquoise-blue hues, is fed by meltwater from the glacier.
The lake forms between May and July, depending on weather conditions. It is particularly visible this year, Glacier 3000 announced in a press release on Wednesday.
+ Swiss glaciers have already used up their winter reserves
The lake can be reached in just a few minutes via the secure Glacier Walk trail. Like all glacial lakes, its size and appearance change naturally as the season progresses, offering an ever-changing spectacle.
For safety reasons, swimming is prohibited. The lake is known as “Le Bain du Diable” (The Devil’s Bath), a nod to the Quille du Diable (Devil’s Keel) located at the other end of the Glacier Walk.
Translated from French, sub-edited by jdp
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