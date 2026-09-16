Climber rescued from Swiss cliff by helicopter after venomous snake bite

Climber rescued in time after a snake bite in Balsthal, Solothurn Keystone-SDA

On Monday, the Rega air rescue service rescued a 35-year-old climber from steep terrain near Balsthal in canton Solothurn after he had been bitten by a venomous snake. The man was given the appropriate antivenom at a hospital in Bern.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kletterer nach Schlangenbiss in Balsthal SO rechtzeitig gerettet Original Read more: Kletterer nach Schlangenbiss in Balsthal SO rechtzeitig gerettet

The 35-year-old was out in the area near Balsthal with a companion when, whilst lead climbing, a snake bit him on the hand, the press office of the Swiss Air Rescue Service (Rega) reported on Tuesday.

As his hand swelled up rapidly, the two climbers alerted the cantonal emergency medical services on the emergency number 144. The service immediately requested a rescue helicopter from Rega’s national air rescue centre.

As the accident site was in steep and difficult-to-access terrain, Rega stated that, in addition to the helicopter crew from the Basel base, it had organised a rescue specialist from Swiss Alpine Rescue. The specialist was lowered by winch and prepared the injured man for airlift.

The rescue helicopter then flew the man to Inselspital in Bern, where a suitable antivenom was on hand. The decision to take him to this hospital was made following consultation with the Swiss Toxicological Information Centre, it was reported.

The reptile is believed to be an asp viper. This species of venomous snake is native to the Balsthal region in Solothurn.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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