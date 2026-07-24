Dozens of Swiss holidaymakers evacuated from French fire risk zones

For many Swiss people, holidays in France have come to an abrupt end Keystone-SDA

Severe forest fires are currently raging in popular tourist destinations on the west coast of France. Dozens of holidaymakers from Switzerland have had to be evacuated from the area around Cap-Ferret.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Für viele Schweizer nehmen Ferien in Frankreich ein abruptes Ende Original Read more: Für viele Schweizer nehmen Ferien in Frankreich ein abruptes Ende

Around 65 members of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) have been affected by the forest fires in the Gironde region of France, the motoring club told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.

Most of the calls received by the operations centre are from travellers in the area around Cap-Ferret. Since the start of the wildfires in France, TCS has been receiving regular requests for assistance from travellers who have had to cut short their holidays or have been evacuated. Most were able to take their belongings with them before leaving. There are no reports of injuries or fatalities amongst those affected.

The Swiss foreign ministry is also closely monitoring the current situation. However, it is not currently aware of any Swiss nationals being affected, a spokesperson stated in response to an enquiry.

Fire risk a key factor in holiday planning

The TCS is assisting its members in finding alternative accommodation should they wish to continue their holiday. If the holiday is cut short, the TCS can cover the costs of the unused portion of the stay. However, travellers often organise the continuation of their holiday at another location themselves.

Since the outbreak of the forest fires, the Swiss Travel Association has noted an increased demand for information among travellers. A certain reluctance to make new bookings in the areas directly affected can also be observed.

When planning holidays, natural events such as forest fires, heatwaves or water shortages now play a greater role than they did a few years ago. According to the Swiss Travel Association, travellers are increasingly seeking advice from travel experts.

However, the association did not observe a general shift away from popular holiday destinations such as France, Spain or Italy.

Tens of thousands evacuated in France

According to the French Minister of the Interior, 50,000 hectares of forest have already been affected by fires this year. Due to the spreading fires on the Atlantic coast, a total of around 63,000 people had to be evacuated. Those affected were mainly tourists at campsites and in holiday resorts in the region around Bordeaux.

Firefighting efforts proved difficult due to high temperatures and wind. Thousands of firefighters battled the flames, supported by fire-fighting aircraft from several European countries. In response, France is now converting a military transport aircraft into a fire-fighting aircraft.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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