Geneva Airport faces growing losses from Middle East conflict
Geneva Airport has reported a drop in profit in 2025 and growing financial losses due to the Middle East conflict and reduced flights.
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The management company Genève Aéroport closed last year with a turnover of CHF539 million ($681 million), up 1% on the previous year, while passenger numbers stood at 17.9 million, essentially stable (+0.3%) and close to pre-pandemic levels. Net profit, on the other hand, dropped to CHF53 million, down from CHF55 million in 2024. The company nevertheless considers the result satisfactory, in a context of very moderate traffic growth.
Also weighing on the accounts this year could be the war in Iran. According to the chairman of the management Jean-François de Saussure, there has been a slowdown in travel to the Middle East since the end of March: eleven airlines operating to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Israel and Lebanon have reduced or suspended flights, resulting in a weekly loss for the airport of around CHF450,000 in landing fees and uncollected passenger charges. The affected flights represent 4% of annual movements and 5% of travellers.
+ SWISS and Lufthansa flights cancelled to Gulf region until October 2026
The cargo sector is also suffering: Dubai, the leading destination for cargo with 30% of the volume, is currently at a standstill. On the cost side, higher fuel prices could translate into a ticket increase of between CHF5 and CHF10 for European flights, with negative effects on bookings. Despite the uncertainties, De Saussure nevertheless reports a growth in direct flights to Asia, which have intercepted travellers previously transiting the Persian Gulf.
Translated from Italian by AI/jdp
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