Swiss airports see record number of travellers
Swiss airports handled 60 million passengers on scheduled and charter flights in 2025. Passenger numbers have never been so high, surpassing even numbers before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Thursday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Compared with 2024, the increase amounts to an additional 2.2 million passengers (+4%), the FSO said in a statement.
Last year, the busiest Swiss airport was Zurich, with 32.5 million passengers, ahead of Geneva with 17.7 and Basel-Mulhouse with 9.6 million. Around 80% of passengers travelling from a Swiss airport were destined for a European country.
+ How will having fewer Gulf and Asian travellers hit Swiss tourism?
The number of take-offs and landings also increased in 2025 (+3%). The value achieved in 2025, however, remains 4% lower than in 2019.
Air freight declined slightly last year: the number of tonnes transported fell by 0.4% compared with 2024 (-8% since 2019).
Translated from French with AI/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.